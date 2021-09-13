Focus on public service: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that negative politics had no value as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in honesty and determination to serve people.

According to official sources here, the chief minister said in the last three years, the PTI government had not raised any hollow slogans but sincerely focused on serving the people.

He said that those hindering the process of development were actually harming the interest of the people and added that those elements had ruthlessly looted national resources in the past.

The PTI government has introduced the vision of development for all, he added.The chief minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was facing confusion and chaos, adding that unfortunately the opposition had attempted to do politics over sensitive issues as well. He said that the country was heading towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PRAYS FOR RECOVERY OF UMER SHARIF: The chief minister sent a bouquet to Umer Sharif and expressed his best wishes for swift and complete recovery of the famous comedian. According to official sources here Sunday, Umer Sharif is under treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, these days.

The CM said, “Umer Sharif is an asset to the country and has given a new identity to comedy.” Grieved: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in rain-related incidents in some cities.

In a message issued here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and directed the administration of the districts concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.