4,000 cops perform duty: PML-N, PTI workers scuffle at a polling station

LAHORE: Around 4,000 police officers and officials performed duty at polling stations of Cantonment board here on Sunday. Police had divided polling stations into A, B and C categories. Strict security arrangements were made for shifting of polling material.

The CCPO visited various polling stations and said due to excellent strategy and coordinated arrangements of Lahore police, the polling process was generally peaceful and no untoward incident took place.

He said the police officers and personnel on duty to be alert and perform their duties. Meanwhile, PML-N and PTI workers reportedly scuffled at polling station No 7 of Ward No 5 of Walton Cantonment Board. PTI candidate slapped the former PML-N chairman which led to a physical fight between the PML-N and PTI workers.