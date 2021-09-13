Sarwar urges world to play effective role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday urged the international community to play an effective role in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, and implementing the UN resolution on Jammu & Kashmir for bringing sustainable peace in the region.

Talking to the media at the residence of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sarwar said Afghanistan is going through rapid changes, and since day one Pakistan has had a clear policy of non-intervention in the internal affairs of any other country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated 18 years ago that war is not a solution to the Afghan issue, and dialogue among all the stakeholders is the only way to reach a sustainable solution. As a member of the British parliament at that time, I also opposed the invasion of Afghanistan and stressed on a peaceful solution.”

The Punjab governor appealed to the international community to play an effective role in this regard because peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the greater interest of not only Afghanistan but also pivotal to peace in Pakistan, in the region and in the entire world.

Highlighting the plight of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Sarwar reiterated the commitment that Pakistan will keep raising concerns against the oppressive and barbaric actions of the occupying forces against the innocent people of the valley.

He urged the international community to ensure the implementation of the UN’s resolution on Jammu & Kashmir, granting the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people so that they can be saved from the atrocities of the occupying Indian forces and decide their own future.

Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is focused on strengthening the economy because it is evident that a strong economy is imperative for a sovereign foreign policy and to ensure relief to the masses. He observed that due to the prudent measures of the federal government during the Covid-19 situation, the country’s economy has shown positive indicators.

Despite economic pressures, Pakistan’s exports have increased from $20 billion to $25 billion, while the current account deficit, which was $20 billion when the PTI had assumed power, has reduced to $2 billion, he claimed. “The federal government is taking measures to provide the maximum relief to the people of Karachi as well.”

Sarwar said election reforms are a complex issue, and all the political parties need to sit together and have detailed discussions to reach a solution with the consensus of all the

political parties and civil society.

“After every election the defeated parties raise a hue and cry over rigging and irregularities, so we require a foolproof electoral system that can bring an end to such practices.” Replying to a question, Sarwar said the PM had nominated Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister and he had got a vote of confidence from the PTI and its allied parties in the assembly. “Buzdar will keep serving as CM until he enjoys the confidence of the majority of the assembly.”