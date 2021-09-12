Convention at SSU reviews security for foreigners

KARACHI: The first security convention for foreigners’ security was held at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters, which was attended by all stakeholders, including officials from the Pakistan Army and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The convention was presided over by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.

He said that in the light of the emerging security situation in the region, the Foreigners’ Security Cell arranged the first security convention at the Special Security Unit Headquarters.

Officials from the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, CPEC, police, Chinese nationals and all stakeholders participated and appreciated the organising of the event. The convention was organised to review the security arrangements made for the foreigners and to ensure the implementation of government-approved guidelines for the security foreigners.

The SP Foreigners’ Security Cell briefed the participants about the functions and effective steps taken and to be taken by the cell to make sure the provision of security to the foreigners. The DIG Security, while addressing the attendees, emphasised mutual cooperation among all the stakeholders as it was a significant tool to provide foolproof security to the foreigners. The security of Chinese nationals owing to recent attacks was also discussed in the convention in order to take precautionary steps as per the government-issued guidelines to prevent any unfortunate incident related to Chinese security. The DIG Security extended his gratitude to the participants for attending the convention.