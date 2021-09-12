MWMP pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Saturday charged that the narrative of Quaid-i-Azam was being changed on purely an Islamic state and free sectarian boundaries.
He said this while speaking here a mourning function organised by Anjuman-e-Hussainia Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He noted that under the guidance of his wise and prudent leadership, the struggle for a state that was completed for a purely Islamic state, free from sectarian boundaries.
“But today the state is suffering from sectarian confusion. The narrative of Quaid-e-Azam is being changed. We are not afraid of history. We will not give up the path of freedom and dignity. Mourning is our basic and constitutional right,” he maintained.
He said that had Quaid-i-Azam lived longer then our institutions and democracy would have been become stronger. Different dictators have snatched its democratic identity from Pakistan. The current situation in Pakistan is not what its leaders wished for. “Today, every class is being discriminated against in the beloved homeland. The peace of this country was destroyed by forming armed groups,” he charged.
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior...
MOSCOW: Russia sent Tajikistan 12 armoured vehicles and an array of military equipment, its defence ministry said on...
MOSCOW: Russia is blaming US tech companies for interfering with its parliamentary election. Russia’s foreign...
SUKKUR: Traditional and modern artistic work produced by students was displayed in an exhibition organised by the...
Islamabad: The teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and collegeshave given the thumbs down to the Federal...
Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still...