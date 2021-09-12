MWMP pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Saturday charged that the narrative of Quaid-i-Azam was being changed on purely an Islamic state and free sectarian boundaries.

He said this while speaking here a mourning function organised by Anjuman-e-Hussainia Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He noted that under the guidance of his wise and prudent leadership, the struggle for a state that was completed for a purely Islamic state, free from sectarian boundaries.

“But today the state is suffering from sectarian confusion. The narrative of Quaid-e-Azam is being changed. We are not afraid of history. We will not give up the path of freedom and dignity. Mourning is our basic and constitutional right,” he maintained.

He said that had Quaid-i-Azam lived longer then our institutions and democracy would have been become stronger. Different dictators have snatched its democratic identity from Pakistan. The current situation in Pakistan is not what its leaders wished for. “Today, every class is being discriminated against in the beloved homeland. The peace of this country was destroyed by forming armed groups,” he charged.