Saaf Pani scam: Properties of Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law attached

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has attached the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Imran Ali in Saaf Pani corruption reference, filed against them and others.

Previously, the court had declared the couple proclaimed offenders in the case.

The court had also directed the investigation officer to start further proceedings against them under Section 88 of the CrPC, which included confiscation of moveable and immoveable properties of the absconders.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) special prosecutor appeared before the court and submitted a report regarding attachment of properties of Rabia and Imran.

The prosecutor informed the court that the couple owned shares worth Rs10 million in Ali & Fatima Developers, Rs6 million in Ali & Company, Rs240,000 in Hudaibiya Engineering and Rs4,000 in Sharif Poultry. The prosecutor also stated that Rabia and Imran had shares worth Rs17.5 million in Madina Feeds, Rs50 million in Ali Processed Foods.

NAB had alleged in the reference that former chief executive Saaf Pani Company had illegally approved payments to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers (Pvt) Limited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company, though the possession of the building was never handed over to the company. The Ali & Fatima Developers is owned by Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran.

Former director Saaf Pani Company Qamarul Islam, former chief executive Waseem Ajmal and others were also nominated as the accused in the case. NAB alleged that the accused caused a loss of millions to the national exchequer.

The Bureau claimed that the accused purchased water filtration plants at exorbitant rates whereas civil, electrical and solar works were also executed at very high rates.