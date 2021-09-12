Awkum faculty promoted to professor

PESHAWAR: Dr Muhammad Azam Khan has been appointed as professor in the Department of Economics at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum).
Prof Dr Muhammad Azam Khan has served in various prestigious positions at the university such as chairman of the Department of Management Sciences, Main Campus, Awkum, Anbar Campus, Swabi, Palosa Campus Charsadda, and coordinator of Palosa Campus, Charsadda.
Dr Azam received his PhD in Economics from the University of Peshawar, and Post-Doctorate from the Department of Economics, University of Illinois, USA.
Dr Azam has published almost 140 research papers, where 80 research articles are in Impact Factor journals.
