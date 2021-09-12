Pottery exhibition concludes today

Islamabad : A 10-day pottery exhibition of numerous artisans will conclude today (Sunday) at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa displaying pottery skills for the youth to learn from their art.
The exhibition included art skills of 72-year Niaz Ahmad from Saidpur village, Atif in Multani blue pottery and Hanif in traditional paintings, an official told APP.
A large number of people including students from local institutions were visiting the artisans daily and learning techniques involved in the pottery making process.
An old man near to the 80's from Sindh Rasheed Ullah said that traditional pottery was a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists due to its decorative nature, attractive designs.
He highlighted that the working of ‘Pottery’ is basically the process of the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which are fired at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form. Major types include earthenware, stoneware, and porcelain, he added.
A melange of poetic reveries embracing the ancient and the contemporaneous; the eccentric and the familiar, Dr. Sarah...
Islamabad : Federal minister of education and culture Shafqat Mehmood visited the National Art Gallery at the Pakistan...
Islamabad : Another two patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory died of...
Islamabad : The successful retrocession of Gwadar to Pakistan, especially in view of its geo-economic and geostrategic...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has constructed a wildlife enclosure that would serve as rescue...
Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the German government has...