27 more die from corona in province

LAHORE : With the special efforts of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals.

Corona vacation of a record number of people is being done on a daily basis. There are currently total of 662 vaccination centres in operation in the province. The vaccination campaign is going on at all the vaccination centres in Punjab province. In the last 24 hours, 52,943 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Lahore. During the last 24 hours, 1,345 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases is 411,809. As many as 372,934 patients have fully recovered in the province. Total number of active cases was 26,679. In last 24 hours, six deaths from corona were recorded in Lahore and 27 in Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 21,474 tests were conducted. As many as 517 new cases were reported in Lahore, 161 cases in Rawalpindi, 77 cases in Faisalabad, 70 cases in Dera Ghazi Khan, 59 cases in Multan, 45 cases in Bahawalpur, 43 in Rahimyar Khan, 39 in Gujranwala, 29 cases in Toba Tek Singh, 21 in Okara, 17 in Khanewal, 16 in Pakpattan, 15 in Kasur, 13 in Sheikhupura, 12 cases each in Bhakkar, Chakwal, Gujarat and Muzzafargarh, 11 cases in Vehari, 8 in Jhang, 5 cases each in Jhelum and Rajanpur, 4 in Bahawalnagar, three cases each in Attock, Chiniot, Nankana Sahib and Narowal. Overall positive rate of corona was recorded 6.3 per cent in the province while the in the provincial capital it was recorded 11 per cent, in Rawalpindi 10 pc, in Faisalabad 12pc, in Multan 7 pc and in Gujranwala 4 pc.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary said that increase in the number of corona cases in Punjab was a matter of concern. In such epidemic conditions, vaccination is the only and effective protection from corona. It is pleasant that a large number of citizens are increasingly participating in the vaccination campaign. There is no shortage of vaccine anywhere in the province, the secretary said.

Dengue: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of Dengue in the whole province on Saturday.

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the Department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and Monsoon rains season have also started. Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in preventing Dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. During the last 24 hours, 17 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province. 14 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore, 1 patient was reported from Rawalpindi, Hafizabad and Vehari. So far this year, 267 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across the province while 207 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far. Out of which 2 confirmed patients of Dengue Services Hospital Lahore, 2 patients Gangaram Hospital Lahore, 2 patients Hameed Latif Hospital Lahore while Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Rangers Teaching Hospital Lahore, Central Park Hospital Lahore, National Hospital Lahore, Masood Hospital Lahore, Children Hospital Lahore 2 patients in DHQ Rawalpindi, DHQ Hassan Abdal and 1 single patient respectively admitted in Victoria Hospital. The Department of Health is stepping up operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae and stop breeding. In 24 hours, 448,160 indoor places and 108,174 outdoor places were checked across Punjab and larvae were destroyed from 1,417 places. In Lahore, 71,054 indoor and 9,849 outdoor sites were checked for dengue larvae and a total of 908 positive containers were destroyed. In this regard, Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against Corona epidemic.