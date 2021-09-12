Minister condoles

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of Ch.
Ghulam Abbas, former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehrerk-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service Department commemorated World First Aid Day with the theme “First Aid and Road...
LAHORE : All public and private Medical Universities/ Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Schools/Colleges,...
LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court Saturday adjourned hearing of defamation suit against Shahbaz Gill,...
LAHORE : Lahore police in collaboration and coordination with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab and Social...
LAHORE: Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed prices,...
LAHORE : An eminent Old Ravian and the Chairman of Legal Education Committee of Pakistan Bar Council Senator Azam...