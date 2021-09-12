KMC to build sports complex at Landhi’s Star Ground

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday announced that the corporation would construct a state-of-the-art sports complex at the Star Ground in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony.

He said the sports complex would be a gift from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the residents of Landhi and adjoining areas. “The Sindh government will restore the colors of Karachi," he said while visiting the ground. Wahab said the provincial government had approved the development work and it would begin from the next month. "On the direction of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, development works are being carried out across the city. A treatment plant will also be set up to supply water and a modern lighting solar system will be installed in the ground," said the administrator.

Wahab, who is also a spokesperson for the Sindh government, said the residents would have access to a variety of indoor and outdoor games that would allow them to further improve their skills. A detailed briefing was also given to the administrator about the ground, stating that it consisted of 16 acres of land where various sports facilities were being provided.

He said provision of amusement parks was a major step towards providing better recreational facilities to the people. He inspected various parts of the ground and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers. He development works were under way in all parts of the city without any discrimination. "The completion of these works on time is being ensured," Wahab said.