Quaid ka Pakistan

The Quaid-i-Azam was deeply influenced by the age of Enlightenment and British Liberalism, which is why one can see his entire life as an inclination towards liberal ethos as fairplay, justice, social equality, tolerance and forbearance, simplicity, economic welfare, education, human rights, and many others. Such beliefs are always propagated by the visionary individuals who work for greater reasons and are marked outstandingly by history. The Quaid-i-Azam is one such leader whose struggle not only turned the dream of Pakistan into an existing reality but also steered with his golden principles, making it the only Muslim nuclear-weapon possessing state of the world.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the father of Pakistani nation, served as Pakistan’s first Governor-General immediately following Pakistan’s birth on August 14, 1947, till his death on September 11, 1948. Though this is a short period of little over a year keeping in view the problems which the nascent state faced or the situation developed especially after the death of his` lieutenant Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan on October 16, 1951, the Quaid’s period of Governor-Generalship and his guidance is considered a landmark in Pakistan’s history. His unconditional love for his Pakistani people (Muslims/non-Muslims) carved it out as a living state, despite many challenges. It strengthened Pakistan in all of its spheres. He once said: “We are a nation with our own distinctive culture and civilisation, language and literature, art and architecture, names and nomenclature, sense of values and proportion, legal laws and moral codes, customs and calendar, history and traditions, aptitudes and ambitions, in short, we have our distinctive outlook on life and of life. By all canons of international law, we are a nation.”

Although his vision, which in the first attempt helped Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent in figuring out coveted homeland on the map of the world, yet during his lifetime, he brought the wisdom to walk in the path of honour, the courage to follow his convictions and abiding compassion for others. He enriched all of us by the nobility of his spirit. His Pakistan is constitutionally more fortified, tolerant, socially just, friendly, cooperative, economically developed, financially independent with energetic youth. Quaid’s version of Pakistan has empowered women to work along with men and play a key role in strengthening the nation-state. He believed in the strength of every individual and laid great stress on their character building and prospects. Despite many foreign challenges and domestic weaknesses, his vision is equally helpful even today to make the country strong and stable in the comity of nations.

The circumstances were quite challenging when the Quaid assumed the charge as the first Governor-General of the newly born state in 1947. He was faced with new responsibility like the bed of thrones that struck him hard, yet he fought all those miserable situations with profound willpower and bravery. The newly established state, met with numerous problems like refugee rehabilitation, issue of princely states, non-availability of a workable system for running affairs, framing of the new constitution and financial strains, etc. He tackled all these problems fearlessly with an ailing health condition in such a manner that its parallel can’t be found in the history of the world.

Stanley Wolpert, an American historian in his biography “Jinnah of Pakistan”, explains the legacy of Quaid and his footprint on history as; “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.”

The Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam is suffering today from many issues yet during his initial days of governance, he not only administered successfully but also guided everyone from all walks of life regarding adequate control. The Constitution of Pakistan articulates the vision of Jinnah in Article 38 (a), as follows: “The state shall secure the well-being of the people irrespective of sex, caste, creed or race by raising their standard of living, by preventing the concentration of wealth and means of production and distribution in the hands of a few to the detriment of the general interest”. Search your hearts and see whether you have done your part in the construction of this new and mighty state.”

Quaid-i-Azam being a constitutionalist was a firm believer and staunch supporter of rule of law. Major Gul Hasan, A.D.C. of Quaid narrated that Quaid even allowed peaceful protest by 400 government servants who assembled before the gates of House of Governor General. He told that it was their constitutional right to raise their voice peacefully.

Quaid-i-Azam firmly believed that no nation can consolidate without education. He predicted that the future of Pakistan greatly depends on the type of education provided to the children. He stressed the fact that the key to the political, economic, and social development of Pakistan’s future generations was through purposeful education.

Quaid-i-Azam aspired for equal opportunity for all which is why Quaid emphasised the economic and financial development of the country. The organisations like Muhammadi Shipments, Orient Airways, Habib Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, All India Federation of Muslim Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Printing Press came into being. He wanted the State Bank of Pakistan to practice banking, which is compatible with Islamic ideals of social and economic life. He wanted social justice and Islamic socialism-no other ‘ism’-which emphasise equality and brotherhood of man.

Quaid-i-Azam was in favour of giving provincial autonomy to the provinces. It is evident from the fact that right from his Fourteen Points till the establishment of Pakistan, he always emphasised provincial autonomy.

The vision of Quaid-i-Azam for Pakistan was full of life and prosperity. He believed in building up the character of future generations with the highest sense of honour, integrity, selfless service to the nation, and a sense of responsibility. Quaid-i-Azam guided the countrymen with the paths and methodologies for attaining peace within themselves and outside as well. He talked about peaceful living and always counseled about maintaining cordial and friendly relations with immediate neighbours and globally. He was of the view that we should have no aggressive designs against anyone. He said that we as a nation stand by the United Nations Charter and would gladly make a full contribution to the peace and prosperity of the world that may bring honour to Pakistan.

During the initial days of Pakistan’s creation, Jinnah stood by his people and reminded them that surely it’s a period of fear, danger yet they must not be overwhelmed by the enormity of the task. “There are many examples in history of young nations building themselves up by sheer determination and force of character. They are made of sterling material and are second to none. Why should they also not succeed like many others, as their forefathers? All they have to develop is the spirit of the “Mujahids”. “They are a nation whose history is replete with people of the wonderful gift of character and heroism.”

One can significantly conclude while looking at the current political chaos and enigma that it is not Pakistan as envisioned by the Quaid. Nevertheless, in the face of today’s internal and external challenges faced by the country, it is high time to consult and retrieve Quaid’s vision to get rid of the menaces like corruption, nepotism, poverty, crimes and others.

Quaid’s vision of Pakistan is as much relevant today as it was back in 1947, since the faith in humanity, peace, brotherhood, equality, justice, honesty, integrity, selflessness, sense of responsibility never fade away and always enable the nations to succeed in the long run even in this realistically driven world. Because what matters in the end is peace in the lives of individuals, nations, and states across the globe as was envisioned by our great Quaid.

—The writer is a lecturer at the department of International Relations, Women

University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bagh. She is also a Ph.D. scholar at the

Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad