Rahimullah Yusufzai’s death widely condoled

PESHAWAR: The socio-political leaders on Friday condoled the death of renowned journalist and Resident Editor of The News International Rahimullah Yusufzai.

In a statement, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the senior journalist.

He extended heartfelt condolences to his family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to cope with this tragedy.

“Very sad to hear about the passing away of senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai who struggled with cancer for the last 15 months. He was a man of principles and was universally respected for his views. May he rest in eternal peace. Ameen,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

In a joint press statement, former federal ministers Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan as well as Humayun Saifullah Khan extended condolences on the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai.

Salim Saifullah said that he was saddened to hear the news about the death of the senior journalist.

He said Rahimullah Yusufzai was Saifullah’s family friend and one of the most respected and dedicated veteran journalists, an opinion maker and a researcher of Pakistan.

The Saifullahs prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

TIMERGARA: The office-bearers and members of Timergara Press Club expressed grief over the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai.

They said the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai was a great loss not only to journalism but also for the country and the void created by him could not be filled.

They said Rahimullah Yusufzai was a brave man who had the ability to convey the bitter truth in a soft manner.

Rahimullah Yusufzai was an asset whose services for journalism and the ailing community would always be remembered, they added.

MARDAN: The members of Mardan Press Club expressed sorrow over the death of Rahimullah Yousafzai, who was an award-winning senior journalist and expert on Afghan affairs.

Mardan Press Club President Lutfullah Lutaf, Vice President Bakht Mohammad Yousafzai, General Secretary Mohammad Riaz Mayar, Joint Secretary Mohammad

Arif Khan, Finance Secretary Pervez Shaheen and other members paid their respects to him.

They extended condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

They said that Rahimullah Yousafzai was a noble man and an institution, adding that he was a journalist of international stature.