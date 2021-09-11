Laptops are imperative in today’s digitalised world. The incumbent government has abolished the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, initiated by the PML-N government. The scheme had proved helpful to countless students, as a large chunk of academic work today requires access to the internet or the possession of a laptop. Students are desperately waiting for the revival of the laptop scheme. Especially now that after Covid-19 pandemic all educational activities have shifted online. Students from low-income families are unable to afford the increasingly expensive devices. It is the responsibility of the government to facilitate students. The Ehsaas scholarship is a huge relief but it only helps pay the exorbitant fees of universities. There are other expenses which should be considered. The government should restore the laptop scheme.

Jawad Ahmed Awan

Islamabad