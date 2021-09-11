 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Mugabe can be reburied

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Harare: A Zimbabwe court on Friday sided with traditional chiefs seeking to exhume the remains of ex-president Robert Mugabe from his home village and move them to the capital, going against the family’s wishes.

