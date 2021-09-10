86,323 housing units worth Rs463 bn being built, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed Thursday that the Ministry of Housing and Works was constructing 86,323 housing units at a total cost of Rs463 billion and under its various projects, more than 200,000 jobs are rapidly being created in construction activities in the country.

In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, which was also told that economic activities worth over Rs2314 billion will be generated.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt-Gen Anwar

Ali Haider (retd) and other senior officers concerned.

The premier was briefed on the ongoing cadastral mapping exercise in Lahore. He was informed that the project is on track and will be completed by November 15, 2021. The premier directed the authorities concerned to focus on the completion of digitisation of Lahore land records as soon as possible so that common man could get relief against land grabbing mafia and encroachments.

He was also apprised of the progress of various housing projects under the Ministry of Housing and Works. The prime minister reiterated that vertical housing in the form of tall buildings is a priority of the government. He said it will meet the housing needs of the rapidly growing population, adding, the digitalised cadastral mapping will also ensure efficient use of urban land.