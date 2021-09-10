Waseem resumes training at MTK Global gym in Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem has resumed training at the MTK Global Gym in Dubai, eight months after he played his last bout, in December 2020 at Lahore.

“Yes, I am happy that eventually after some tough time I have resumed my training here in Dubai,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Thursday.

He in his last fight defeated Jeny Boy Boca of the Philippines in Pakistan. This was his 11th win from 12 bouts. He is currently at No4 spot in the IBF rankings.

Waseem is confident to regain top shape within three weeks. “I have come here with fifty percent fitness and will focus on improving it and InshaAllah I will be in top shape after three weeks,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

“It’s a fine gym, having every facility. I have been joined by my trainer Danny Vaughn and I am happy that I am here and now at work. More boxers will join me,” said Waseem.

He was lucky to reach Dubai after the UAE government eased Covid restrictions, allowing travellers to enter the state if they are fully vaccinated.

Although it is not yet known when exactly Waseem will get his next fight, the Quetta-born boxer said that he might get a fight in November.

“It is expected that I will get a world title fight in November, although nothing is confirmed officially,” the boxer said.

Waseem usually trains in Glasgow but strict Covid restrictions and England’s decision to put Pakistan on the red list denied him the opportunity to go there.

Waseem said that it would be difficult to run in Dubai as it’s very hot in the UAE. He is considering going to Kazakhstan for training ahead of his next fight. “Yes, it’s in my plans to go to Kazakhstan for two weeks where MTK Global has its own gym and there I will also get some good sparring partners and I will be able to give final touches to my preparations,” he said.

Waseem has played 12 fights, winning 11 (8 knock-outs) and losing one.