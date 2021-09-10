I would give anything not to be standing here in place of Jo: Kim

LONDON: Kim Leadbeater said she would “give literally anything not to be standing” in the House of Commons in place of her murdered sister, Jo Cox.

The Labour MP for Batley and Spen rose to her feet with a “huge feeling of pride and a significant amount of nervousness” as she made her maiden speech in the chamber during a debate to celebrate Mrs Cox’s legacy.

Ms Leadbeater paid tribute to the “best big sister anybody could ask for”, who represented the same seat until her death in 2016, and drew upon words from her maiden speech. Mrs Cox said in June 2015 that “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides”, with Ms Leadbeater insisting: “Those words are as true today as when she said them. Perhaps even more so.”

Standing close to the spot where her sister previously sat in the Commons, Ms Leadbeater said the past 10 weeks since her election to represent the West Yorkshire constituency have been a “blur” and compared Parliament to Hogwarts from the Harry Potter stories.

She joked: “Nobody gave me a book of spells or taught me how to play Quidditch, but here I am.” She added: “I am sure every new MP experiences the same mixture of pride and responsibility that I’m feeling right now.

“But, as the House does my family the great honour of paying tribute to my sister, I hope members will understand that I mean no disrespect to this place when I say that I’d give literally anything not to be standing here today in her place.”

Ms Leadbeater said her sister made an “extraordinary” contribution to politics during her “tragically short time” in the Commons. She went on: “Others are better qualified to reflect on her talents as a parliamentarian and for me she’ll always be many other things before an MP.

“A compassionate and caring humanitarian, a proud Yorkshire lass, a friend to many, including a significant number of those who are sat today, a loving daughter — and I’m delighted that our parents, Jean and Gordon, are here today — a fantastic sister-in-law and wife, an outstanding mum to Cuillin and Lejla, who remain full of Jo’s energy, optimism and spirit, and the best big sister anybody could ask for.

“Jo’s murder ripped the heart out of our family. I’ve spoken on many occasions about my ongoing disbelief and devastation following her death — and it still doesn’t feel real, today more than ever.

“And it was devastating for the people of Batley and Spen too because so many of them had also taken her to their hearts.”