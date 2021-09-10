Three Tory MPs facing Commons suspension

LONDON: Three Conservative MPs are expected to have a one-day Commons suspension imposed on them for attempting to influence legal proceedings involving a former party colleague.

The House of Commons was to be asked to endorse recommendations from the Committee on Standards in connection with Natalie Elphicke (Dover), Sir Roger Gale (North Thanet) and Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet). It will bar the three MPs from attending the Commons on Friday.

The timing of the suspension means they will only miss consideration of legislation proposed by backbench MPs – with Friday sittings traditionally not well attended – rather than a busy day when any crucial government business will be debated.

Ms Elphicke, Sir Roger and Ms Villiers were among five Tories who sought to interfere in a decision regarding former MP Charlie Elphicke, who was convicted of sex offences.

They all wrote to senior members of the judiciary raising concerns that a more junior judge was considering publishing character references provided for Elphicke.

The committee recommended that ex-environment secretary Ms Villiers, Ms Elphicke – the estranged wife of Elphicke and his successor as Dover MP – and Sir Roger should be suspended from the House for one day, while all five were told to apologise.