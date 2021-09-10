Counsel says court endorses PM’s decision against MPA

PESHAWAR: A member of the Prime Minister legal team, Intizar Hussain, on Thursday said that the district and sessions judge, Swabi, had endorsed the decision of the party chief Imran Khan by rejecting the application of the former MPA Meraj Humayun.
Speaking at a news conference along with the members of his team at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he said that instead of taking political affairs to the court, the ex-MPA should have raised this issue at proper forum.
He said that since Prime Minister Imran Khan had waged a long struggle against corruption, he formed a committee to probe the involvement of his party MPAs in selling votes during the Senate elections.
After the committee report, he said, the head of PTI decided to expel some of his party MPAs involved in horse-trading. “Meraj Humayun was also in the list of those involved in selling votes in Senate election,” he added. He said Meraj Humayun had challenged the decision in the sessions court, Swabi, but her application was rejected.
