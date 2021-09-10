Remand extended in TikToker case

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Thursday extended two-day physical remand of six accused in TikToker assault case. The accused, including Arslan, Abid, Iftikhar Assad, Shahryar, Mehran and Muhammad Sajid were produced before the court of Magistrate Sarfraz Cheema. The police sought extension in physical remand of the accused which was granted by the court. The court has directed the police to submit investigation report till that date on next hearing going to be held on September 11.