UoH to start two new bachelor level programmes

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur (UoH) is going to start two new bachelor level programmes of medical sciences.

A press release said the approval was given at the 7th meeting of the Board of Studies on Wednesday.

The BOS, according to the press release, approved the launch of the Bachelor of Eastern Medicines and Surgery and the Bachelor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan Gilani said that University of Haripur had become a pioneer in the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by launching Bachelor programme in Easter Medicines and Surgery.

He said it was the only higher education institution that was offering PhD programme in Medical Laboratory Sciences in the entire country.

The meeting also approved some changes in the scheme of studies of BS, Mphil, and PhD programmes in public health.