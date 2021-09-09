Court dismisses defamation case against premier

SWABI: The additional district and sessions judge on Monday dismissed a defamation suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak.

Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Meraj Humayun filed the case in April 2018.

Meraj Humayun belongs to Jhanda village in Swabi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is now Prime Minister, had accused party lawmakers of selling their vote in the 2018 Senate election.

Meraj Humayun, who was then associated with the Aftab Sherpao-led Qaumi Watan Party, was also accused of vote-selling. However, she had rejected the charge and filed a defamation case against Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak.

When contacted, Ayaz Khan, the counsel for Meraj Humayun, said that the case was dismissed by the additional district and sessions judge.

He said that a team from the attorney general office represented the prime minister and defence minister. Ayaz said Meraj Humayun would move the Peshawar High Court against the decision.