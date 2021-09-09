PPP stirred up political landscape, claims Bilawal

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the PPP has stirred up the static political situation by launching a mass mobilisation drive and people from different walks of life are joining the PPP.

Addressing political workers, contenders and ticket-holders at the Bilawal House here on Wednesday, he said the journey started from Karachi has reached its peak and people across South Punjab gave a rousing welcome to him.

He said a large number of political workers and contenders have joined the PPP during his visit to South Punjab. He said the PPP has broken the political stalemate.

He said they are holding their cards in their hands. Whenever there is an election, only Jiyalas would be in power, he said ordinary people come to PPP meetings as they believe in people’s power.

He expressed concerns over the Media Regulatory Authority bill and said the PPP would resist the bill at all levels. He said a level playing field was given to other political parties in the past to form governments but the PPP always captured power with the strength of the masses.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a victim of isolation on the Afghan issue. He said the government will have to bring important issues including Afghan policy to the parliament. He demanded strict implementation of the National Action Plan which was devised to eliminate terrorism across Pakistan.

After meeting Bilawal, people from different political parties joined the PPP. They included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Dera Ghazi Khan City President Javed Khan Soomro, Malik Jamil Ahmed Panuha, PMLN ticket-holder from PP-273, Muzaffargarh, PML-N Muzaffargarh District Council Vice Chairman Abid Mahmood Bhabha, PML-N candidate Malik Sajid Dina.