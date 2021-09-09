 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Regime forces enter Daraa

AFP
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

BEIRUT: Syrian regime forces on Wednesday entered part of a southern city retaken from holdout rebels under a ceasefire deal brokered by government ally Russia, official media and a war monitor said. Daraa province and its capital of the same name, the cradle of Syria’s uprising, returned to government control in 2018 under a previous Moscow-backed ceasefire.

