Speedy bus knocks minor boy dead

A minor boy was crushed to death after one of the two racing passenger buses hit a motorcycle in Baldia Town on Wednesday.
Madina Colony police said the speeding bus ploughed into the motorcycle, killing seven-year-old pillion passenger Haram, son of Shaukat. Luckily, his cousin, who had been driving the two-wheeler, remained unhurt. The body of the deceased boy was taken to the Civil Hospital.
Police said the horrific smash took place when the boy and cousin were returning home after filling up the motorcycle at a fuel pump. The police have impounded the bus and arrested its driver.
