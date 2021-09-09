Call for joint federal, provincial action against drug peddlers

Sindh’s governor on Wednesday said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), as well as the provincial excise department and law enforcement agencies have an important role to play in drug control.

“The federal and provincial government departments and agencies must ensure joint action through effective coordination to eradicate the menace by arresting the drug peddlers,” said Imran Ismail.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the ANF’s force commander for the province, Brigadier Syed Vaqar Haider Rizvi, who had called on him at the Governor House. Rizvi briefed Ismail on the counter-narcotics achievements of the ANF, the current drug situation and the major challenges being faced.

The governor said that the hazard of drugs can be battled, and education is the primary tool. Everyone should be educated about the harm and adverse effects of drugs so that they may know the consequences of its use and can avoid it, he added.

He also stressed on all the public and private universities, colleges and other educational institutions in the province to ensure awareness programmes against drug abuse for students, teachers and parents.

He urged to make coordinated efforts with joint action of all the stakeholders to curb the menace of drugs and narcotics in the cities, towns and rural areas of Sindh. Lauding the ANF’s achievements and its role in combating the trafficking of illegal drugs at provincial and national levels, the governor assured the force commander of all possible support and assistance.