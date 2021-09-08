PAF observes Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday, while paying tribute to the valiant martyrs of the nation, said PAF was alive to the evolving situation in the region and remains fully prepared to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The PAF observed September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF bases throughout the country where the day started with special Dua (prayer) and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada (martyrs) of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan, said a PAF media release.

PAF Air Staff Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the chief guest of the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held here at Air Headquarters. During his address the Air Chief paid tribute to all heroes of PAF who responded to the nation’s call with unparalleled courage and put their lives ahead of others for a cause greater than life.

On this special day, he extended reverence to the generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives fighting for freedom. He assured Kashmiri brothers and sisters of resolute commitment and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support.

To pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha. Principal staff officers, officers, airmen and PAF civilians attended the ceremony. Earlier in the day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi.

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal offered Fateha and laid wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of PAF Chief of the Air Staff. Similar wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF martyrs all over the country.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday paid tribute to PAF for defending the country’s airspace on September 7, 1965 in an impeccable show of valour and skill against India.

In a tweet, he also eulogized legendary war hero MM Alam for shooting down five warplanes of India in less than one minute during the war of 1965 between Pakistan and India. Farrukh said the whole nation was proud of its PAF’s falcons.