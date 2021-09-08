Seven in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI will complete five-year term: survey

ISLAMABAD: Majority of Pakistanis have said they believe that the PTI will complete its five-year term, a survey has revealed.

According to Gallup Pakistan, 70pc Pakistanis have said they expect to see the government complete its full term. Of the remaining, 20pc believed it will not be able to complete its five-year term, while 11pc were not sure.

Among the survey participants, 48pc said they are happy with PM Imran Khan’s three-year performance, whereas 45pc said they are unhappy. The remaining seven percent had “no response”. Handling of Covid-19 pandemic

The survey further revealed that 69pc Pakistanis are satisfied with the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, 18pc were of the view that the government’s performance has been “very good”, whereas 51pc believe it to be “good”.

Among the remaining respondents, 13pc characterised the performance as “bad”, nine percent as “very bad”, four percent said they “don’t know”, and five percent had “no response”. Performance on diplomatic front

A majority of Pakistanis — 58pc — have also indicated that they are satisfied with the government’s foreign policy efforts. Of these, 18pc said the performance has been “very good”, while 40pc said it has been “good”.

Among the remaining respondents, 15pc felt that the government’s performance in this area has been “bad”, nine percent were of the view it has been “very bad”, 12pc said they “don’t know”, and seven percent had “no response”.

Economy

When it came to the economy, 45pc said they were satisfied with where it stands, whereas 44pc expressed dissatisfaction. Of the 45pc satisfied respondents, 10pc said the government’s performance has been “very good”, while 35pc said it has been “good”.

Among the 44pc dissatisfied respondents, 26pc said the performance has been “very bad”, 18pc said it has been “bad”, six percent said they “don’t know”, and five percent had “no response”.

Efforts to prevent corruption

On government’s efforts to prevent corruption, 48pc were of the view that the government has been successful, whereas 40pc were of the view that it has failed. Of the 48pc that were appreciative of the government’s efforts, 14pc said they have been “very good”, whereas 34pc said they have been “good”.

Among the remaining 53pc respondents, 21pc said the performance has been “bad”, 19pc said it has been “very bad”, seven percent said they “don’t know” and six percent had “no response”.