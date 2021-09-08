Aaqib asks Waqar to learn coaching first

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former pacer Aaqib Javed has said that Waqar Younis should get coaching lessons first.

“Whenever Waqar Younis quits coaching, he goes back to commentating. [As far as coaching goes] he hasn’t learned that so I would say it’s better if he focuses on learning how to coach [this time],” he said while talking to media here.

“Even a player doesn’t make so many comebacks to the squad [as Waqar Younis did]. But here, coaches are making comebacks,” said Aqib, criticising Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to rope in people who, according to him, are not professional coaches.

“Neither do we have ‘A’ team coaches nor do we have quality coaches at the National High Performance Centre. All coaches working there are not even qualified,” he said.

“Playing cricket and coaching are two different fields, which is why players who were superb on the field aren’t necessarily good at training,” he added.