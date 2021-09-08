Inam, Zaman get Greece visas for Beach Wrestling World Series

KARACHI: National wrestlers Mohammad Inam and Zaman Anwar, currently in Rome, have got visas and will proceed to Greece on Wednesday (today) to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Series to be held there on September 10 and 11.

“Yes, we have got visas and tomorrow we will be moving to Greece to feature in the World Series,” Pakistan’s premier wrestler Inam told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“I got gold in Italy’s World Series the other day and now God has given me another golden chance to win another medal. The nation should keep me in its prayers,” he said.

The Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah and manager Musaddiq Hussain have returned home, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Inayat did not impress in the Rome World Series in which he competed in the 70kg competition. According to sources, he was not in his best form as he had returned to the international circuit after a long injury layoff. He will feature in the Beach Wrestling World Championship in Constanta, Romania, on September 23 and 24.

“We are thankful to PSB, Dr Femida Mirza, Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s embassy in Rome and Greece who ensured for us visas of Greece,” said Inam, who the other day added to his feathers when he defeated Ukrainian wrestler Oleksii in the final of the 90 kg competition to claim the gold medal.

This was the fourth world level medal for Inam, who won two world titles in 2017 and 2018 World Championships in Turkey before claiming the inaugural World Beach Games title in 2019 in Doha.