World’s largest wellness spa opens in City

LAHORE:World’s largest luxury wellness brand Spa Ceylon opened in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday. The opening of the Spa Ceylon turned out to be a great event with a huge number of people thronging the outlet at the launch. They welcomed the arrival of this unique brand in the city and showed great interest in its products. Prominent among those who attended the launch included Mohammad Sheikh, Director Al-Fatah Shopping Malls, Hassan Sheheryar, acclaimed fashion designer, Ramma Cheema from Beti, Fatima Kramet from TONI&GUY, Mrs Ambreen Zafar, Shazia Shahid besides some celebrities and wellness bloggers.

The very first look at the nicely placed colourful products on the shelves and aroma in the air will hold you spellbound. A wide array of majestic products has been made to soothe, calm and relax not just your body but your mind and soul. Spa Ceylon’s products are formulated with the purest natural ingredients and based on centuries old royal wellbeing rituals practiced in the grand palaces of ancient Ceylon, says Spa Ceylon Pakistan’s director Saeeda Mandviwalla.

“Inspired by Sri Lanka’s rich ancient medicinal heritage, a 5000-year-old healing science, the brand takes the concept of tradition and makes modern day products with 100 percent organic and natural ingredients. Spa Ceylon’s products are used for medicinal, healing and beauty purposes,” says Saeeda Mandviwalla, a qualified hair and beauty therapist who brought the world’s largest TONI&GUY saloon in Karachi back in 2008. “This is our second store in Pakistan. We are the master franchisee for Spa Ceylon in Pakistan and we have the ownership of the brand,” Saeeda Mandviwalla says who along with her daughter Noor brought Spa Ceylon in Pakistan with the first ever store opening in Karachi in 2019. According to Saeeda Mandviwalla, a business woman entrepreneur, increasing demands of Spa Ceylon’s products from Lahore compelled the management to set foot in the provincial metropolis of Punjab. Noor Mandviwalla, executive director, had to undergo a really vigorous training in Sri Lanka in dermatology and ingredients of the products and how it all works when the mother-daughter duo was taking the brand on.

“Back in Sri Lanka, modern day dermatologists and cosmetologists work to find a solution for modern day consumer,” Noor said while answering a question about manufacturing of Spa Ceylon’s products. She adds there is a proper check with health ministry in Sri Lanka before anything is sent out. “We have 103 stores globally, with the most recent opening being in Portugal and in the United Kingdom,” says Noor and adds “Spa Ceylon’s products are for everyone for women, men and babies.”

Saeeda Mandviwalla, who was born in Sri Lanka, says given the kind of stress people have been facing because of the pandemic, Spa Ceylon’s products are the best for issues related to mental health to de-stress, energize and uplift you providing peace of mind while also addressing issues related to sleep disorder. Answering a question, Saeeda said, “Spa Ceylon’s best-selling ranges in Pakistan are Sleep, De-stress and Cardamom Rose.”

Talking to The News, Mohammad Sheikh said Al-Fatah was happy to be the first to collaborate with Spa Ceylon Pakistan to introduce the world’s renowned brand in Lahore. He said Spa Ceylon Pakistan’s products made with natural ingredients were also environment friendly and unique among similar products available at the mall. He hoped to expand the brand presence at other Al-Fatah stores.

Spa Ceylon’s small yet elegant store on the ground floor of Al Fatah Exclusive Mall, Gulberg, offers a wide array of products related to skin wellness, mind & body wellness, hair wellness, colour therapy, home wellness and baby care and includes, but not limited to, treatment oils, oil mists, massage balms and bath oils, essential oils, cleansing bars, exfoliating bars, shower gels, body scrubs, body pacs and body lotions, moisturizing balms, body mist, soothing balms, foot care and herbal compress, and fragrances including body sprays and cologne etc and more. And thanks to the internet, you can order any of these from your home.