Six remanded in TikToker assault case

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Monday granted three-day physical remand of six persons accused in TikToker assault case.

The accused, including Arslan, Abid, Iftikhar Assad, Shahryar, Mehran and Muhammad Sajid were produced before the court of Magistrate Sarfraz Cheema. The police informed the court that the accused were identified by the complainant during identification parade.

The police sought physical remand of the accused to carry out the investigation. The court after hearing the police granted three-day physical remand of the accused. The court directed the police to submit investigation report till that date on next hearing. Earlier, a magisterial court had ordered to release 98 persons after they were not identified by TikToker Ayesha Akram. During the identification parade conducted at Camp Jail, the victim identified the accused while she could not identify the other suspects who were rounded up in the harassment case.