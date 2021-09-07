Humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry and humid weather was recorded in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while monsoon currents were likely to reach upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday (today) and may persist during the week.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in many areas. However, thunderstorm was expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 27.6°C.