Nation observes Defence Day with traditional enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD: The nation observed the Defence and Martyrs Day with traditional spirit, zeal and enthusiasm on Monday to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

On the day, befitting tributes were paid to the heroes of the country’s armed forces who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.It was on this day (September 6) in 1965 when the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the armed forces and the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This year’s Defence and Martyrs Day theme was “Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to Ghazis and Shaheeds (martyrs)”.Special prayers were offered in mosques across the country for the peace and prosperity of the nation as well as for the liberation of the people of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian occupation forces.

Fateha and Quran Khawani were held for the martyrs at different places.A change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi during which cadets of PAF Asghar Khan Academy assumed ceremonial guard duties.

Besides, a flower wreath laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument) in Lahore Garrison. General Officer Commanding Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Khan laid floral wreath and offered Fateha at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage and tribute to the martyrs who rendered supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland, said an official news release.

On another occasion, Nishan-e-Haider recipient Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed was paid homage at Lahore Miani Sahib graveyard. General Officer Commanding Major General Raza Aizad laid floral wreath at Major Shabir’s grave on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered Fateha.

The national media also aired special programmes comprising national songs, and interviews of the family members of the martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.

In his message on Defence Day President Alvi vowed that Pakistan would never compromise on its integrity. Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army recognising their efforts to keep the country safe and protected against all sorts of aggression.