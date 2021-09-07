‘Welfare of policemen top priority’

Islamabad:Effective policing measures for relief as well safety to citizens and welfare of policemen for better output are among top priorities of Islamabad police force.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Kamran Adil while addressing Police ‘Darbar’ held at Police Line Headquarters to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police ‘Darbar’ was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for Trainee Staff of Lower and Recruit Courses and was attended among others by SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Headquarters) Syed Arif Abbass, Principal Police Training School Muhammad Najeeb Shah and other senior police officials.

The DIG (Headquarters) said that various welfare steps including better accommodation and health facilities for cops and educational facilities for their children have been initiated which would be further extended.He said that modern training techniques are being introduced for policemen so that they may perform effectively in the field.