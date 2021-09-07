Property dealer murder case registered

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects over the targeted killing of a property dealer who was shot dead in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday.

An FIR No 741/21 was registered on Monday against unidentified suspects on the request of the victim’s relative, Rashid Nazeer, at the Defence police station. The complainant in the FIR stated that the victim, Javed Ali Arain, was sitting near his residence in DHA Phase II when two armed men on a motorcycle came and shot him multiple times before successfully fleeing the scene.

Arain, 55, son of Abdur Rasheed, was shot six times in his head, neck, shoulder and thigh and died on the spot. Though one day has passed, police investigators are yet to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident.

Police said they were investigating the case from different angles and also looking for the forensic report of empty shells of a pistol collected from the crime scene that had been sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

Police said the deceased person was the owner of various properties in Defence Housing Authority, which he had rented out. The victim was also associated with a car business. Terming the murder an incident of target killing, police on Sunday said they suspected that the man was killed over a monetary dispute. The deceased hailed from Multan and was the father of a son and a daughter.