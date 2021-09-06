Missing Hindu girl appears on social media, reveals her free-will marriage

SUKKUR: A Hindu girl who had gone missing from Larkana four days ago, took to the social media handles and revealed her free-will marriage with a Muslim boy after her conversion to Islam. The Hindu girl identified as Sonika, d/o Namo Mal Chawla, resident of Samtia Muhalla, Larkana, who had gone mysteriously missing four days ago, appeared along with her Muslim husband Zeeshan Ali, s/o Zulfiqar Ali Laghari, on Sunday. She said she had willingly solemnised Nikah with Zeeshan after converting. Meanwhile, her father Namo Mal Chawla had registered a complaint of kidnapping of her daughter against Zeeshan Ali and others at the Ali Goharabad Police Station, Larkana. The police took the groom’s brother, Irfan Ali Laghari into custody after they could not find Zeeshan Ali. Following the arrest of the groom’s brother, the newly-converted Muslim bride appeared on her social media handles and shared all legal documents of her marriage and faith conversion. She claimed that she had embraced Islam at Madarisa Dar-ul-Ishat Arabia at Lahori Muhalla in Larkana and got a Muslim name, ‘Hania’.

She declared that she had never been forced or harassed for converting her faith, admitting that her Nikah with Zeeshan Ali was solemnised with her ‘will’, as she was an adult and entitled to take her decisions. She accused the Larkana Police and her family members of harassment, threats and using other means to intimidate her. The bride demanded the authorities to release her brother-in-law from illegal custody.