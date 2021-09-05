JI Women Wing observes ‘Hijab’ Day

Islamabad: Ex-MNA and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing leader has said that ‘Hijab’ is not a threat but provides protect to women.

"Hijab is need of every culture and society in the world and it gives sense of protection to women," Ayesha Syed said while addressing a press conference in connection with the World Hijab Day which was observed on Saturday.

She called upon the international community particularly the western world to give their biased attitude towards.

"The JI Women Wing on this day expresses solidarity with all affected and victimised women across the world," Ayesha Syed said.

She asked the Government to make Hijab mandatory so that incidents of assault happening in the country are not repeated. She said those opposing culture of Hijab should needed to understand benefits of Hijab.