Professor Dr. Tahir Hussain was born in Gurgaon, a renowned town near Delhi, on 15th December, 1937. He graduated MBBS from Nishtar Medical College, Multan. He then left for post-graduation to the UK and qualified FRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons, Glasgow in 1975. He spent more than a decade in the UK after his fellowship and got special training in General Surgery and Orthopaedics. He came back to Pakistan to serve his nation, despite the fact he had citizenship of the UK.

He served in various capacities in Rawalpindi Medical College and became Professor of Surgery. He was transferred to Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore in 1993. He remained Head of Department of Surgery in AIMC. He retired as Dean of Surgery from King Edward Medical College in 1997.

He was the author of two unique books, first one was for students of orthopedics, whereas second one was for Abdominal Surgery. The unique thing about these books was that these were illustrated with figures and difficult subjects were made easy to understand. He was a very good administrator and established a state of the art Department of surgery in Holy Family Hospital, attached with Rawalpindi Medical College. He was awarded for that by President Zia ul Haq.

He was an excellent surgeon and in particular was known for his special expertise in anorectal Surgery, which he learned from Germany. He remained Vice President of Society of Surgeons, Rawalpindi and Vice President Pakistan Medical Association, Rawalpindi. He was examiner of both under and postgraduate students and remained on board of Punjab Public Service Commission. After his retirement in 1997, he spent most of his time in London, along with his family. He became ill on 23 February 2021, was admitted to the hospital in London, but couldn’t recover and left us forever on February 27, at the age of 83 years. He was buried in Bradford, England.

He left behind a wife, two sons, and three daughters, all of whom are settled in the UK and USA. Many of his students became renowned surgeons all over the world. May Allah Almighty bless him highest place in Jannah and saber e Jamel to the family. Aameen.

Ubaid Tahir Hussain (son)

Email address: [email protected]