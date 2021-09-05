Literature shapes and reflects societies. Although the literature is vast in itself having various domains yet stories have been one of the most interesting forms of literature. Literature makes you visualise and the individuality of your imaginations is what makes it unique. The same story is processed differently by each reader. Be it fiction or non-fiction, the beauty of a good story lies in how deep it takes a reader into his imaginary world. The famous historians were those who succeeded in giving their readers a real-time experience of those events. Many soldiers pen down their stories but a few make it to the readers’ hearts. Writing non-fiction tests your ability to describe but narrating a fiction based story tests not only the power of your pen but also how you fancy an event.

Keeping in view the picture of his clinic, Asif Anwar, MD, has penned some beautiful fiction stories in his book titled ‘Fainting Pulse’. Consisting of 15 individual chapters, the book looks like a personal diary the way the writer has narrated those stories. You feel like roaming around in the clinic observing each and everything yourself. The striking balance of emotions with apt words is the icing on the cake. Casualties and emergencies followed by the emotions of cluelessness and agony force you to turn over the pages and keep on reading. Not only the plot but also the portrayal of self-control, and how to stay calm and patient in such situations in the stories enhances the read.

Asif being an aviator and medics simultaneously had this exclusive opportunity to rush to the incidents, handling the wounded as well as the critical patient. His experience of observing people closely, taking their final twitch and getting to watch them utter their last words with hopeless eyes while leaving for their eternal abode is reflected in his writing. He not only narrated the stories of despair but also carved the stories full of efforts and hopes in bringing patients back to life. Such mind-blowing stories, no less than miracles with eternal lessons send shivers down your spine when you realize how close to reality it is.

Although many stories end on a happy note, yet the whole plot makes you question life. What is life? Are our prayers that powerful? Is being hopeful the key to everything? And what not! This book is a journey in itself. Succeeding in changing your outlook towards the paramedics and showing how they feel in such situations was a new experience for me. The posturing of doctors as feeling-less and pitiless individuals’ starts shattering once you start turning the pages. The writer is a doctor but this book is not that stereotypical serious narration of stories. The book carries a deep fiction narration with a mild sprinkle of humour where required, which adds to the flavour of this book.

Every story opens to you a different environment and this is why this can be your next read for a close journey to the ICU with Dr Asif Anwar.

— Reviewed by Dr Yousaf Alamgirian