Disability is not a hurdle when you want to achieve your goal. This was proved by Haider Ali, a para-athlete who won a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games for Pakistan in the men's discus throw. People should learn from his determination and hard work. The government should award him the highest civilian medal for the pride he has brought to us and proper attention should be given to other such players who participate in similar prestigious events across the world.

Maria Nissar

Karachi