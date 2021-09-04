PPP gives jobs, PTI snatches them: Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said the PPP government gave jobs to the poor people while the governments of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had deprived them of jobs. He said this while addressing the party workers in the Obaro area of Ghotki district.

He said Imran Khan had introduced tax amnesty schemes for rich people ignoring the poor. Bilawal demanded tax amnesty scheme for the poor and said Pakistan could develop by engaging its energetic and vigorous poor people and not the rich class. He said the country’s economy will stabilise by providing relief to the poor class.

He said the budget of Khan Sahab had also been rejected by the people, which was meant to benefit the elite class. He said the illegal and incompetent government of PTI had attacked gas, water, economy and other rights of the people.

Bilawal said no one could snatch away the jobs given by the parliament and vowed to appeal a Supreme Court verdict that declared a PPP-era law unconstitutional and illegal. He said the PPP will provide relief to all those people whose jobs had been snatched.