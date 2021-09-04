Cargo train derailment disrupts train service

SUKKUR: A railway track was suspended for the train service on Friday for two hours after a cargo train derailed at Mando Dero near Rohri Railways Station in district Sukkur.

According to reports, a loaded cargo train bound for Punjab from Karachi derailed, when it was crossing Mando Dero near the Rohri Railways Station. The derailment caused suspension of the train services for two hours. The railways authorities said it took them about two hours to remove bogies of the derailed train from the railway track, and then the train services were restored for the commuters.