Five die in Mansehra road accident

MANSEHRA: Five persons of a family, including three women and two children, were killed and two other sustained injuries when a speeding motor car overturned in the Potha area on the Hazara Expressway on Friday evening.

The driver of the car, which was on its way back to the Khaki area from Rawalpindi, couldn’t hold control over the steering as a result of which it hit the boundary wall and overturned. The motorway police squad rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, where doctors pronounced five persons dead. Those who died in the accident were identified as Aqila Bibi, Nabeela Bibi, Fareeda Bibi, Mohammad Aziz and Mohammad Adil.