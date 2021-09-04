Engineers continue pen-down strike

PESHAWAR: The Association of Government Engineers KP continued the pen-down strike on 1tth consecutive day on Friday to highlight their demands.

The engineers have been protesting the government plan to appoint non-engineering cadre officials to the executive engineer posts. They have warned of suspending services if the decision was implemented. Speaking to the protesting engineer, Association of Government Engineers KP President Shakir Habib said the person who was not a registered engineer had no right under the constitution to join a profession where professional engineering work was done. He said such people could not be appointed to the engineering position, both public and private.

The association head said that the KP Irrigation Department had recently made changes to the rules of the service which he said was not acceptable to the engineers as these were, be believed, against the court v verdicts.