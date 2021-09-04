‘Seven Pakistani varsities among world’s top 800’

Islamabad : Pakistani universities have made headlines in UK's Times Higher Education ranking of the world's universities in 2022.

"For the first time, seven Pakistani universities are in top 800 (up from two), 11 in the top 1000, and 21 in the top 1600," federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted.

According to him, last three years have seen the greatest upward movement of Pakistani universities in global rankings.

"We still have ways to go, but the direction is right, the pace is good. The credit [goes] to the PTI government and the universities that did us proud," he said.

The minister said Pakistan was one of the world's fastest improving nations on key metrics for universities.

"We are among top-5 nations for improvements in research citations and industry links," he said.

“Pakistan has 21 universities in the list; this is a great achievement for a developing country like Pakistan. The average score changes for 2021-22 is even better than that of India,” said Times Higher Education.