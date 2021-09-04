CDA to handover plots possession in Sector I-15 this month

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to give possession of residential plots to 3,000 allottees in Sector I-15 in third week of this month.

The CDA Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed on Friday chaired a meeting review development work in sector and it was decided that possession of plots in Sector I-15/1 and I-15/3 would be given in third week of this month.

Member Engineering told the meeting that the development work in Sector I-15/1 and I-15/3 was in stages of completion and it would be possible to give possession of plots in these two sub-sectors after two to three weeks.

The meeting was informed that plots in Sector I-15 were allotted during the year 2005 but development activity remained suspended due to various reasons.

Lately, it was decided that to accomplish the development task in two sub sectors 18 months. "The development work was undertaken on priority basis and it is being completed in 12 months," the Member Engineering said.

The meeting was informed that tenders for development work in Sector I-15/2 would also be issued shortly.