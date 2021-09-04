Another seven die of COVID-19, 538 more test positive

Rawalpindi : As many as seven deaths have been reported due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours and 538 new patients have been tested positive for the infection from the region showing the fourth wave of the outbreak is hitting population hard in the region.

The number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital has crossed the figure of 100,000 on Friday making over 8.5 per cent of the total cases so far reported from Pakistan. It is important that ICT is home to around one per cent of the country’s population.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Friday that as many as 2,060 samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours of which 216 were turned out to be positive for COVID-19 making the positivity rate of COVID-19 as 10.48 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities became 133,162 of which 1,975 have lost their lives due to the illness.

After another five COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,107 while as many as 206 more patients belonging to the district were tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 32,920 of which 29,521 patients had recovered.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 117 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,175 patients were in home isolation on Friday.

The virus claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 868. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 100,242 after confirmation of 332 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 93,200 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 6,174 on Friday.