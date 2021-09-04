Known folk singer shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: A folk singer was allegedly killed by his rivals while his teenage nephew was injured in the incident, a police official said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan said the folk singer Kifayat Shah Bacha was entering a mosque to offer Friday prayers when his rivals opened fire on him. He said the slain folk singer belonged to Zaida city.

Armed men opened fire on him as he was entering the mosque. As a result, he was killed on the spot while his 14-year-old nephew was injured in the firing.

He sustained injuries in the firing. The body of the slain person and the injured were taken to the Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor.

When contacted, a member of his family said the enmity had claimed the life of Kifayat Shah Bacha, his brother and son. He said the rival family also lost three members over the last two decades. On the complaint of his brother Syed Gul Bacha, an FIR was registered against Awais Khan and Abid Khan at Zaida Police Station.